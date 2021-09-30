News & Insights

What does it mean to be a ‘purpose-led’ brand?

30 September 2021 - 14:45
Picture: Pexels/Lagos Food Bank Initiative
Now more than ever consumers invest in brands that lead with purpose over profit, as organisations must be socially and culturally aware to remain relevant in a post-Covid-19 climate. But, amidst the rising global consideration into social causes such as climate change, gender equality, racial inclusion and the like, how do brands make a sustained impact? And what is the role that brands should be playing in the social, cultural and environmental ecosystem? 

Join us for this insightful Financial Mail Redzone in discussion: What does it mean to be a ‘purpose-led’ brand? 

Moderated by Arye Kellman, CCO of TILT, panellists include:

  • Khensani Nobanda - group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank
  • Ryan Parkhurst - head of marketing, Investec Wealth and Investment South Africa
  • Marilyn Dutlow Munga - director brand and innovation, Kantar
  • Masego Motsogi - MD, Grid Worldwide

Date: 12 October 2021

Time: 09h00

