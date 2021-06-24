Super apps: useful, but no silver bullet

New digital sales platforms called super apps are the latest tech to be adopted by banks and consumer brands, even though local marketers are reticent about them.

A super app is an application, normally on your phone, that has multiple functions and purposes. It allows you to have an integrated experience in a single environment. You could buy groceries, a book, find a plumber, send a gift to a friend and order take-aways in a single app rather than using multiple websites and applications to do each of these functions.

Ryan Sauer of King James Digital tells the FM that consumers are moving away from using a variety of apps to fulfil specific needs, in favour of single sign-in apps that allow multiple functions. This can include applying for credit, making retail purchases, conducting service inquiries and taking advantage of social media offerings.

This shift, says Sauer, has motivated Vodacom and Nedbank to adopt the technology, making them the first in SA to do so. With these apps in the market and many more to enter, Sauer says it is becoming crucial for household brands such as detergents and food products to have a strategy in place if they want to compete in the super app world.

"Just to be in these spaces will not be enough," he says. "Brands will need to bundle offerings intelligently, optimise product placement and offer compelling incentives to purchase — whether it be discounting, couponing or delivering incentives. With rising consumer costs and marginal to flat salary growth expected in 2021, consumers will be shopping for value over product."

From a marketing perspective, super apps could be good for the companies that create them and the brands that use them. The creator offers customers a single point of entry to multiple solutions in a rich contextual ecosystem. Contributing services, meanwhile, will be available in this seamless and efficient environment for your prospective customer.