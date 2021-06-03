Women in advertising: ceiling cracked, not broken

The 25th birthday of a 90% women-owned advertising agency provides an opportunity to ask how cracked the glass ceiling is in a traditionally male-dominated sector, and if the old boy network still exists. New research suggests gender parity is largely being achieved, but still not at the highest industry levels.

According to a survey by SheSays, a global network for women in the ad industry, there are more women than male MDs, but many more male creative directors.

Gillian Rightford, a former agency MD and founder of consultancy Adtherapy, tells the FM: "Some areas are underrepresented, like tech and digital, and some overrepresented, like account management and social media."

Women are more represented in operational and relationship-based positions such as account and project management, progressing into MD positions. "From there, the leap to the top table is not documented, but in my experience it doesn’t reflect well," she says.

Lisa Currey, MD of Hamiltons Advertising, which has just marked its 25-year milestone, says: "Strong businesswomen do not see the glass ceiling because we are too focused on being independent, driven, confident, passionate, supportive, innovative and highly skilled. This includes the massive effort it takes to keep up with the change that the world has brought upon us all so quickly."

Currey says that in her 23 years in the business she has learnt important lessons from male colleagues in the retail space. "They did not treat me any differently as they expected the same output and input around the boardroom table. I have always been able to be ‘one of the boys’ and still maintain respect for myself. If you have strong values, ethics and ethos, you will not allow your belief system to be overlooked. Ultimately, this is how you will and should be perceived."