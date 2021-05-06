Radio talent management: reshaped and redefined

The nature of radio presenting as we know it, is evolving at a rapid rate. With advances in technology resulting in additional engagement mechanisms, paired with changes in skill sets needed these days, it’s necessary for the industry to rethink their talent management approach and how best to use on-air personalities to engage audiences and provide value to marketers.

No longer can a broadcaster just be a presenter with a good voice. Now they need to be engaging and multi-skilled as social media influencers, content providers, story tellers, brand ambassadors and have an affect on their community. So, how compelling is talent nowadays? And how can marketers leverage and use radio stations and their presenters efficiently?

Join Hulisani Ravele (radio presenter on 947 Weekend Breakfast), John Walls (co-owner at Ultimate Media), Anthony Soglo (business manager at Fortune Combo, R2000, SAFM & LotusFM) and Martin Bester (breakfast presenter at Jacaranda FM) as they discuss the evolution of talent within radio as a critical success factor, the affect of the advances in technology and social media, how to use marketing on radio optimally, and why there is a need for creativity to drive change, innovation and transformation now more than ever.

Date: 11 May, 2021 at 09h00

