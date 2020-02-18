A memorable response to the 10th annual Radio Awards

This year’s Radio Awards promise to stand out from other years – there are already more than 2,000 entries in the general category from radio stations all over SA, a record number. To date 160 stations have entered, an increase from 150 in 2019 when just over 1,900 entries were received.

Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Holdings’ events division, says the increase is thanks to the awards’ commitment to inclusiveness. She adds that it has been extremely rewarding to be part of the Radio Awards as the event has grown and increasingly become recognised by radio stations as one of the industry’s most prestigious.

Westoby is excited about this year’s response and radio stations’ enthusiasm around entering the awards. “There has been a high level of industry participation,” she says, adding that the event, which will be held in April, will be one to look forward to.

General category entries have now closed, and judging by 53 broadcast and media professionals began on February 5. However, Westoby says nominations for the Station Manager’s Choice Award are open until February 28, while public voting for the My Station Award will be open until March 13.

“This year, the results will be reviewed by BDO SA, the new auditors of the Radio Awards,” Westoby reveals. BDO is a global organisation which extends across 167 countries, with seven offices and 1,400 professionals in SA.

Dates to remember:

February 28 2020 – Nominations for Station Manager’s Choice Award close

March 13 2020 – Voting closes for the My Station Award

April 18 2020 – The Radio Awards gala dinner takes place in Sandton

For enquiries about the Radio Awards categories, contact Michelle Rodrigues on rodriguesm@arena.africa or 011 280 3228

For more information about the Radio Awards, contact Taryn Westoby on westobyt@arena.africa, or visit www.radioawards.co.za