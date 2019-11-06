Digital buying trends in B2B

Customers are taking inspiration from global leaders in their fields – particularly in the telecommunications and IT space – and are up to date on how the bigger, more established companies are embracing technology. For example, customers will not only know what companies such as Amazon are doing, but also what systems they’re using to work better, smarter and faster – and they want to replicate that. This means that they’re already looking at how to implement the tech, rather than simply trying to understand it, so service providers and agencies need to be smarter too.

In the past, customers used to do research only at the start of the purchase journey, as a way of finding the right partners to help them plot a path of digital disruption. Now, this research underpins every stage of the digital purchase journey. The volume of content they consume means they are much better equipped at the point of making the digital decision. What this means for agencies is that they can no longer just join the conversation when it comes to pitch time. Agencies need to ensure that they’re always sharing the latest information with customers and becoming their partners, not suppliers. The agencies that are leading the charge are those that are able to impact the decision-makers at every point in the purchase journey.