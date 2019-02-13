Valentine’s Day remains a benchmark on the calendar for retailers

Valentine’s Day is dismissed by many as a commercial day designed to rob consumers of their hard-earned cash, but millions of people still get caught up in the hype as retailers pull out all the stops to capitalise on what is one of the bigger earners on the retail calendar.

Despite the revenue potential, it seems that some retailers this year have missed the mark. Social media platforms were buzzing recently with negative comments about Woolworths’ in-store Valentine’s campaign, which received such an online hammering that the retailer pulled it.

Woolworths was accused of reverting to gender stereotyping and portraying only traditional heterosexual relationships, excluding LGBTQ relationships. Twitter comments ranged from “I hate this campaign” to “The campaign makes all men out to be idiots, but that’s OK because all women are suckers”.

In contrast, Ackermans hit just the right note with its lingerie campaign, “I Am Me” (#iamme), which sends a strong message to SA women about self-love and celebrating and accepting themselves and others, despite perceived imperfections. The campaign aligns to global trends around body positivity and features a host of SA celebrities, including Busiswa Gqulu, Pearl Modiadie, Minki van der Westhuizen, Rami Chuene and Kim Jayde – well-loved SA stars who are comfortable in celebrating all that makes them unique.