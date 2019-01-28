The evolution of Mastercard

Mastercard’s recent announcement that it will be dropping the brand name from its logo, leaving behind only the interlocking red and yellow circles, has caused much debate amongst marketers – some for, and some against the change. In an increasingly cluttered retail climate, brands need to ensure they evolve at the pace of change, and modern, clean logos are ultimately what distinguishes them from their competitors.

As writer Mark Ritson pointed out in an article posted on marketingweek.com recently, after 50 years in the market, Mastercard has earned the right to play around with what it terms its ‘codes’. Ritson explains that a brand’s codes (which need not be its logo) are all the elements that help to make a brand distinguishable to its consumers, and which must be rigorously applied across every touchpoint and platform where the brand operates.

He maintains that a brand’s visual elements play a significant role in the way in which a business performs. That said, he points out that brands go beyond their logos and what is most important are the elements that customers come to associate with the brand – think the pale blue Tiffany’s box, or the deep purple colour of the Cadbury’s chocolate bar, he says.