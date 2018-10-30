Companies / Property

Mastercard complies with Indian directive to store new data locally

30 October 2018 - 20:49 Aditya Kalra
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New Delhi — Global card payments giant Mastercard is storing its new Indian transaction data locally, the company said on Tuesday, as it starts to comply with a regulatory directive which US companies unsuccessfully lobbied hard to dilute.

The Indian central bank in April said companies such as Mastercard, Visa and American Express will from October need to store their payments data “only in India” so that the regulator could have “unfettered supervisory access”.

The directive sparked an aggressive lobbying effort from US companies who said the rules would increase their infrastructure costs, hit their global fraud detection platforms and affect planned investments in India where more and more people are using digital modes of payments.

The companies had sought dilution of the central bank directive, requesting they be allowed to store data both locally and at their offshore offices, a practice widely known as “data mirroring”. But their requests were declined.

Mastercard has started storing all its new payments transaction data in India at its technology centre in the western city of Pune, the company said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday. It did not specify whether a copy of that data was still being stored abroad.

The company said it has submitted a proposal with the Reserve Bank of India   for “storage of data only in India within a specified timeframe”. It did not give a timeline.

Visa too has started storing a copy of its new transaction data locally and had sought time from the RBI to comply with the requirement to store Indian data only within the country, two industry sources said.

Visa and American Express did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The central bank’s  directive was part of a wider push by India to ask companies to store more of their data locally at a time when governments globally are enforcing more stringent rules to protect user data.

Government sources have previously told Reuters that stringent data localisation measures were essential for gaining easier access to data during criminal and other investigations.

Two US senators this month called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to soften India’s stance on data localisation, warning that measures requiring it represent “key trade barriers” between the two nations.

Other than the RBI proposal, India is working on an overarching data protection law that calls for the storing of all critical personal data in India. E-commerce and cloud computing policies are also being developed.

Reuters

Visa and Mastercard to cough up about $6bn in deal over price fixing case

A dispute began in 2005, when merchants accused Visa and Mastercard of violating antitrust laws by illegally hiking the swipe fees merchants pay on ...
Companies
1 month ago

How much is your credit card worth on the dark web? As little as $9

Which is why hackers are going for bulk deals and ‘fullz’ — dossiers with enough financial, geographic and biographical info to ...
World
1 year ago

Visa and MasterCard moving into China still uncertain

China, set to be the world’s largest bank card market by 2020, is to issue ‘necessary guidelines’ for the launch of the US operators in July
Companies
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Michael Jordaan’s hi-tech Bank Zero gets going
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Imperial names well-connected Afropulse as BEE ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Famous Brands to open more frozen-meals stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
MTN to pursue Nigeria listing despite regulatory ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Karan Beef and PIC deal not in jeopardy, despite ...
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.