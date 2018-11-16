News & Insights

Book your tickets for the AdFocus Awards 2018

The annual FM AdFocus Awards will be presented on November 27. A limited number of tickets are still available

16 November 2018 - 12:35

The annual FM AdFocus Awards will be presented at a cocktail function on November 27. The awards celebrate SA’s leading advertising agencies and recognise those individuals making the biggest impact on the industry.

A limited number of tickets are still available. For more information, e-mail Marcia Minnaar at minnaarm@tisoblackstar.co.za. Tickets are R835, excluding VAT.

Don’t miss out on one of the year’s most important industry events.

Finalists for AdFocus Awards announced

The large agency category has three contenders: TBWA, Ogilvy Johannesburg and Joe Public
News & Insights
1 month ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.