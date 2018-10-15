Forget personalisation: individualisation is the new frontier of customer engagement

According to a Dimension Data survey, 13% of companies self-rate the delivery of their customer experiences a healthy nine out of 10; the same survey, however, found that a third of companies aren’t even able to track customer journeys. This disconnect between perceived and actual capabilities has created an environment of mass-scale customer offers that at best distinguish customers by gender, age or geography. Larger tier one retailers - with their immense marketing budgets, large internal teams and expert service providers - have made strides towards more personalised customer engagement opportunities.

The concept of personalisation has been around for years, long touted as an effective way to reach consumers. Newly accessible technologies such as machine learning and advanced analytics are enabling marketers to base their understanding of individual customers’ unique preferences on their current interests and purchase history. With machine assistance, marketers can then introduce offers or information that is created in real time to build a deeper, more meaningful personal engagement with an individual customer.

Today’s confluence of technology innovations, shifting and varied consumer expectations, and broader economic pressures are forcing retailers to engage with customers at an individual level. A typical retailer today serves five distinct generations of consumers, each with their own preferred modes of engagement, maturity of technology use, consumption habits and motivators. Individualised customer engagement is simply impossible without the help of technology.

For the first time, next-generation technology tools such as artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled business intelligence allowing individualised customer engagement opportunities are within reach of midsize retailers. Thanks to their comparably smaller customer bases, midsize and small retailers have an opportunity to take a lead on their larger peers in the fight for better and more meaningful customer relationships.

And while technologies such as AI and machine learning are considered futuristic, in the retail environment what they’re really enabling is a return to the past.

Back to the (retail) future

A century ago, shopkeepers were at the heart of their communities, instantly recognising customers, knowing their typical purchases and having insight into their lifestyles. Based on what a customer bought, how often, on which days and at what times, and how their purchases changed over time, the shopkeeper could build a well-rounded picture of who that customer was and how best to provide them with the goods they need.

Fast-forward 100 years and we are on the verge of taking a big step back to this older retail model of truly knowing every customer at a deep individual level. The enabling factor? Technology. By taking a data-driven approach to customer engagement, retailers can develop offers and rewards in real time based on actual individual customer purchasing behaviour. This opens the door to far more meaningful and personal connections with individual customers, with retailers better able to provide value to the customer’s purchasing decision and overall lifestyle.

Data is gold, but you must dig

Customer and purchasing data may be gold to your retail operation, but only if you do the hard work. By cleaning up data to ensure data integrity and analysing data to generate insights about individual customers and their purchasing habits, retailers can develop and implement strategies that improve customer engagement and support high-level key performance indicators (KPIs) such as greater market share, profit or turnover.