Event sponsorships in SA

Like any other marketing venture, seeking the right sponsor for an event requires research, a personalised approach and a synergy between brand sponsor and event that will ensure a healthy return on investment (ROI) and a strong connection with the right target audience.

Most brands wishing to become involved with event sponsorship do so for particular reasons, says Cortney Hoyland, media and brand manager at Tiso Blackstar Events. “Sponsorship of a relevant event increases brand loyalty, creates brand awareness and visibility in the right contexts, can entrench a certain image that the brand wants to establish within its target audience and drive sales. There are also other opportunities for sampling products or services, encouraging trial and providing a platform for consumers to experience the brand.”

As such, finding sponsorship has as much to do with understanding the requirements of the potential sponsors as it does to fulfilling the need to find a sponsor for the event, she says. Research into possible sponsors is key in this regard; investigating the brand’s marketing activities, prior involvement in sponsorships, target audience and brand proposition.

This enables those involved with the event to take a targeted approach to finding sponsors, ensuring that the opportunity will be relevant to the brand’s objectives, and that there is a match between these objectives and the event itself. “As much as the event is planned with the needs of the participants in mind, it’s important to consider the needs of the sponsors in the initial stages too, ensuring that event planning will align with their objectives.”

When it comes to approaching potential sponsors, event organisers should know the exact value of the assets on offer and have identified the opportunities that exist for the sponsor to leverage the investment – beyond naming rights. A short proposal, personalised to align with the needs of that particular brand should also highlight all benefits, from logo placement to product sampling and social media opportunities; as this is where the value lies for potential sponsors.

Often sponsorship value is compared with that of traditional media buys, such as print ads or television commercials. As such, event organisers need to be able to guarantee certain details, Hoyland says. These include how many delegates they expect will be attending the event; a detailed proposal on how the event will be promoted to consumers, including media plans and other advertising communication; additional partners who will be involved in the sponsorship and how sponsors can benefit mutually from their involvement. Moreover, it is crucial to be transparent about any limitations around the sponsorship – activities that the sponsor may not be permitted to perform, and elements of the event that would not be included in the sponsorship package.