How to use events to create brand awareness

Differentiating brands in today’s cluttered environment has become one of the greatest challenges facing marketers, who need to find a space where their brand can not only be seen and heard, but also where consumers will find relevance and value. In this landscape, events provide a means to engage with jaded consumers overwhelmed with too much information from too many brands clamouring for their attention.

Events provide marketers with a number of opportunities to engage with their audiences, at the same time creating increased brand awareness. Consumers today value experiences as much as they value the brand itself and events are the ideal platform to create a memorable brand experience. Events that provide meaningful experiences allow brands to forge emotional connections, create opportunities for personal engagement or provide relevant tools or information that will in some way enhance the lives of their audiences.

An event is a way for brands to answer the “what’s in it for me” outlook of today’s consumer. Competitions, giveaways and opportunities to share great content and experiences will appeal to consumers who feel the need to receive something in return for their brand loyalty.