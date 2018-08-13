Diversity is good for business – so why isn’t the ad industry becoming more diverse?

In a room full of business people, it’s almost a certainty that most of them would have attended some sort of diversity workshop in the past. In fact, diversity has been, and continues to be, a priority for organisations across the board. Yet despite much being known about diversity, and even though it is a fundamental aspect of organisational success, we’re still not getting it right.

This is the view of Samu Makhathini, associate account director at Kantar Millward Brown, speaking at a Kantar Millward Brown event. She pointed out that organisations are sacrificing their goals and wasting their money by not implementing diversity effectively, or not implementing it at all.

Take the scandal earlier this year around an H&M ad which depicted a black child modelling a hoodie bearing the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle” as one example. The clothing retailer was accused of being racist and lacking diversity in its advertising team for its failure to recognise that the image caused offense. German personal care brand Nivea has come in for similar accusations of racism after launching an ad for a skin lightening cream in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal which equated lighter skin with youth and beauty. Or Billabong’s offer of R8,000 to the male winner of a surfing competition, yet prize money of R4,000 to the female winner of that same competition.

“Advertising is expensive, and yet clients – and their agencies – make the same mistakes over and over again,” Makhathini said. “Why do we not have people on our teams to check the blind spots and caution us against possible pitfalls?” She said that by not having these checks in place, organisations have a fundamental problem.

It’s not only organisations that are not implementing diversity effectively, Makhathini said. Brands using artificial intelligence (AI) are also failing to ensure the necessary diversity in their algorithms. The iPhone X works on facial recognition, supposedly the most stringent security measure of all. Yet it was not tested on Chinese people, working on the assumption that they look too much alike, said Makhathini, adding that in her own car, she can use voice commands to ask for the radio to be tuned to 702 or 94.7 – in fact any English station – with no problem whatsoever. Yet if she asks for Umhlobo Wenene FM the request is simply not understood. “AI and algorithms are starting to reflect the unconscious biases and discrimination that exist offline,” she said.