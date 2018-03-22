Liberty Radio Awards: finalists announced
The finalists of the 2018 Liberty Radio Awards have been announced. (See www.libertyradioawards.co.za for the full list of finalists). There is still one category to be decided, the My Station category, which calls for listeners to vote for their favourite stations.
The My Station category comprises two sections: the first is the station that generates the most votes overall, while the second is the station with the most loyal listeners, explains Lance Rothschild, CEO of the Liberty Radio Awards. The latter is a measure of the ratio of votes generated by the individual stations’ RAM listenership figures, which essentially shows the station that generates the most votes based on the size of its audience.
Listeners who wish to vote can do so free of charge online by completing an entry on www.libertyradiowards.co.za. They are further encouraged to do so with the opportunity to win a R40,000 cash prize or a VIP experience for two to attend the 2018 Liberty Radio Awards.
The big take-out:
The My Station category of the Liberty Radio Awards invites listeners to vote for their favourite radio station.
This year will be the first time that the Liberty Radio Awards banquet and the Liberty Radio conference will be hosted on the same day. The event, which takes place on April 14 at the Sandton Convention Centre, promises to be a highlight in the industry’s calendar.
The thinking behind Liberty’s annual sponsorship of the awards, according group brand & marketing divisional director Killy Bacela, is to enhance the focus of those who strive to make compelling radio; keep knowledge at close reach; and continue to raise the bar on what real, credible news and stories should be. “Through these awards, Liberty hopes to meaningfully contribute to the progression of the industry by applauding and rewarding those who continue to improve the standards of radio through storytelling and entertainment,” says Bacela.
The Liberty Radio Awards is a must-attend event for all those working in the local radio industry and one of only two radio conferences on the annual South African calendar. For more information, as well as the terms and conditions for the My Station competition, go to www.libertyradioawards.co.za.
