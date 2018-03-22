Liberty Radio Awards: finalists announced

The finalists of the 2018 Liberty Radio Awards have been announced. (See www.libertyradioawards.co.za for the full list of finalists). There is still one category to be decided, the My Station category, which calls for listeners to vote for their favourite stations.

The My Station category comprises two sections: the first is the station that generates the most votes overall, while the second is the station with the most loyal listeners, explains Lance Rothschild, CEO of the Liberty Radio Awards. The latter is a measure of the ratio of votes generated by the individual stations’ RAM listenership figures, which essentially shows the station that generates the most votes based on the size of its audience.

Listeners who wish to vote can do so free of charge online by completing an entry on www.libertyradiowards.co.za. They are further encouraged to do so with the opportunity to win a R40,000 cash prize or a VIP experience for two to attend the 2018 Liberty Radio Awards.