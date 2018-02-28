Top tips for live experiences in 2018

Be real

Brand authenticity provides reassurance and validates choice, but the term “authentic” is overused. The younger generation is ruthless in its assessment of how “real” brands are. A case in point is the backlash received by Pepsi for an errant brand decision in 2017. It shows that if a campaign or experience is in any way forced and inauthentic, the brand will be called out for it on public platforms.

So, how do you prove authenticity? By consistently practising what you preach in every element of your brand experience and showing people what you stand for rather than telling them. Own your learnings and mistakes, and don’t jump on the latest trend if it doesn’t resonate with your brand.

The “maker” generation

Today’s audiences want to curate, craft, edit and “make” their own content as part of their brand experience. By including elements of self-expression, experimentation and personalisation in events and experiences, you in turn enhance an individual’s social and professional currency.

Seamless journeys

Brand experiences transcend physical activation, meaning all live experiences should be designed to complement and amplify the consumers’ digital experience. A key consideration in events is to create spaces that capture the spirit of the moment and culture, and seamlessly translate it into the social realm. Make areas for generation Snapchat and Instagram, and create them as part exhibit, part installation to encourage engagement.

The next level

If done well, augmented reality and virtual reality (VR) can amplify events to the highest level. Think what Facebook is doing with Oculus Venues, allowing people to view live events such as sports and concerts in VR. Meanwhile, MelodyVR enables fans to experience 360-degree gigs from the crowd to the stage as if they were there.

• Glenn van Eck is the CEO of Magnetic Storm