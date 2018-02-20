Safeguarding brand reputation

The need to safeguard brands and businesses against reputational damage is critical in an era of fake news. Reputational damage can have a long-term effect on a brand’s equity or share price, according to Matthew Barclay, Africa director for media intelligence company Meltwater. “Reputation is a fragile thing,” he told delegates at the Integrated Marketing Communication Conference held in Midrand earlier this month, adding that the power of the news – even when it’s fake – has never been greater.

More than half of US citizens get their news from social media, according to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s Digital News Report 2017. Companies or brands that find themselves on the wrong side of that narrative, said Barclay, are in trouble.

The 2016 Ketchum Leadership Communication Monitor notes: “Companies today are being punished more severely for poor leadership than they are rewarded for good behaviour, which makes a sharp focus on leadership communication a corporate imperative, not a nice-to-have.”

Decentralised news and unprepared leaders are the perfect storm for public relations and reputational disasters, said Barclay – which is why it’s so important for organisations to have a crisis communication plan in place.

How should they go about doing setting one up? Barclay outlined 10 steps.

First, anticipate a potential crisis by conducting a reputation audit. “Mark down anything that could have a potential impact on your brand from a reputational perspective. The more scenarios you can plan for, the better prepared you will be.”

Second, identify the company’s crisis squad, including legal counsel and a spokesman. Next, train the spokesman how to handle crises and the media. “It’s terrifying if you haven’t had the proper training,” said Barclay.