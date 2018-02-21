Contribute to society or else

At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Laurence Fink, CEO of global investing giant BlackRock, told companies they need to contribute to society in order to receive BlackRock’s support.

When someone with Fink’s clout tells everyone to jump, the appropriate response is: “How high?”

“To prosper over time,” said Fink, “every company must not only deliver financial performance, but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society.”

I have two quibbles with this comment.

First, isn’t that how a company delivers financial performance? By making a positive contribution to society?

Apple, Nike, General Electric … BlackRock itself: these companies do things that society values. They make a positive contribution. And that’s why they are rewarded financially.

Just saying.

What Fink really means is that companies must “serve a social purpose”. They must “respond to broader societal challenges”.

That’s a big ask. To respond to a societal challenge is not some sideshow. It’s a full-time job. Indeed, it is the concern, not of a handful of people, but of a fully-fledged company with the right competencies for the task at hand. It is time and profit consuming. Meddling half-heartedly can make matters worse, not better.

So, I would argue, as my second quibble, that an effective way for a company to make a meaningful contribution to society is through its brand. Not all brands do this, of course. Not by any means. Many brands degrade society, rather than enrich it.

But consider three brands that not only deliver financial performance, but also do their bit for society.

“Just Do It.” Nike has inspired millions of people to get off their butts and out the front door. And it has done so for decades. Hasn’t the brand made an invaluable contribution to the world’s fitness levels and feelings of wellbeing? I don’t know what corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives Nike has undertaken since it was founded, but have these in any way been as impactful? It’s hard to imagine.