Siemens transforms brand identity in SA

For a legacy brand such as Siemens, the communications challenges it faces are less about brand awareness and more about demystifying the brand for consumers – helping them see that Siemens’ diverse engineering and digital portfolio plays a significant role in SA society.

Most people don’t actually know what the company does, says Siemens Southern & Eastern Africa corporate communications director Keshin Govender. In reality, the brand plays a large a part in everyday life, providing technology for turbines, trains, smart grids and digital factories, for example.

“We digitally transform industries, harness energy resources to improve power generation, move people and goods via road and rail, and develop complex solutions for our customers’ challenges through our digital analytics platform,” Govender says. “Quite simply, our technology makes things work, but it’s hard for everyday consumers to imagine exactly how this happens.”

The solution? Him, Her & Me, a short film that forms part of an integrated campaign, using an interactive narrator and a “day in the life of” concept to show the role Siemens plays in society. This, says Govender, forms the basis of the company’s marketing and communications strategy in the country and in Africa. “It’s about developing creative solutions that connect with people and developing meaning in a complex market.”