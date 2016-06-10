A management shake-up at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris means former McCann MD Karabo Denalane will take over as CEO, while former Ogilvy Johannesburg and Mullen Lowe boss Julian Ribeiro has been appointed as chief operating officer. Incumbent Hunts MD Danni Vos Dixon has left the agency.

Denalane fills a position vacated some months ago by Ivan Moroke, who left the group to start his own agency. Group CEO Derek Bouwer says both appointments add weight and strength to the agency’s client relationships.

“Julian, who worked here many years ago, has an understanding of our culture and systems while Karabo, who has a strong agency background, is well known and respected in the industry and also brings a fresh outside eye to our business. Both have high energy and we believe they will make a huge difference.”

The appointments are part of a renaissance at the Johannesburg agency, which is celebrating its 33rd year in business and has been responsible for some of SA’s most iconic campaigns. It recently claimed top spot in the 2015 Creative Circle Rankings, knocking arch rival — and Ribeiro’s old agency — Ogilvy Johannesburg off its perch. Its creative team has also been strengthened with the recent appointment of Peter Khoury from MetropolitanRepublic as chief creative officer along with heavyweights Rui Alves from Y&R and Jenny Glover from Net#Work BBDO.