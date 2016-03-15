Useful content increases customer spend

Recent research by Ackermans has shown that store account holders who receive the brand’s custom publication spend a third more than account holders who don’t receive the publication. Over a measured period of 24 months, customers who received the Ackermans Club magazine slowly increased their spend.

That’s a good return for almost any marketer. Perhaps most interesting, though, is that this increased spend is not always on the specific merchandise featured in the magazine. Rather than being a tool for communicating product and price, what the magazine -– and associated digital channels –- achieves is a deeper relationship where customers trust the brand and understand and identify with its values.

These customers don’t go out and buy a particular dress because it’s on sale this week. They head for Ackermans because, through regular and useful content, the retailer has built a real relationship of trust. A deeper connection has been established. So, while it may take a little time to see results from content marketing, when the results do come, they are usually stellar and come as a result of a deeper customer loyalty that is very hard for competitors to challenge.

Like any relationship, though, there has to be an exchange of value. There is too much generic content out there Content should provide customers with information that is useful and applicable to them and which aims to add value to their daily lives. Ackermans is a retailer that invests heavily in knowing its customer. By knowing the customer well, it’s possible to provide content that really helps in their daily lives. It’s no use to simply tell them about the latest fashions. Rather than simply selling merchandise, we’re helping the customer with valuable information in areas where they know they can trust us.

It’s also important to speak regularly to customers and stick to the brand’s content promises. Content marketing is not a short-term game. Customers need to know that brands understand them and are behind them; that they’re not going to throw in the towel when things get tough.

In short, a good content marketing strategy has the power to cost-effectively develop deep customer relationships that can show measurable increased spend. But it takes time and a solid knowledge of your customer.

The big take-out: Regular and relevant content builds a deeper relationship between brand and customer, establishing trust and an understanding of brand values.