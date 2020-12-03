2020 and its impact on South Africa’s youth
2020 has been a challenging year. From the ongoing global pandemic, to police brutality and systemic racism sparking protests around the world, to disasters caused by climate change and activism around the environment — this year has brought a huge amount of change, disruption and uncertainty.
Beyond 2020: Global Youth — Voices & Futures is an exploration of how the events of 2020 are shaping young people’s plans, beliefs and attitudes for the future.
Giuliana Dias (senior director – research & insights at ViacomCBS Africa) and Monde Twala (senior vice president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa) explored the results of South African youths within the global context.
