Marketers adding value during Covid-19

04 August 2020 - 15:00
Carling Black Label #NoExcuse campaign. Picture: SUPPLIED
Carling Black Label #NoExcuse campaign. Picture: SUPPLIED

Covid-19 has completely changed the world and has infected millions of people. During this time, some marketers have taken it upon themselves to add value to some of their consumer’s lives by taking action on important causes. By doing so, these companies have helped keep South African’s safe during Covid-19. 

With domestic abuse statistics soaring during the lockdown, Carling Black Label created a WhatsApp line under its #NoExcuse campaign to help encourage victims of domestic abuse to speak up during the national lockdown. Investec created a mental health campaign for their medical professional clients on the frontlines of Covid-19. These campaigns have improved and saved the lives of millions of South African’s during a difficult time and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. 

The FM Redzone discussion and Arye Kellman, chief creative officer at TILT, looked into how marketers in SA have added value to their consumers during Covid-19 and their plans for the future.

