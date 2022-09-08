×

Time to embrace data, Mad Men

CEO of Advertising Analytics says traditional agencies should see the advantages of collaboration with data specialists

08 September 2022 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs

Are traditional advertising agencies afraid of data-science businesses that claim to offer precision targeting and higher value? Talifhani Banks thinks so.

Banks,  the founder of Analytics Advertising, a data technology company providing personalised solutions and modelling, says greater collaboration is needed to bridge the growing data-content divide...

