Millennials and Gen Z are keen on saving the environment — both groups want to see businesses and their own employers become more involved in climate change
Having a narrative – a story that explains why a brand exists and how it is guided by a purpose – is becoming progressively important in an over-crowded marketplace
Millennials and Gen Z are putting increasing pressure on brands to act in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly manner, and failure to do so could be the death knell for companies trying to sell to this vital market segment.
The “Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z and Millennial Survey” says 90% of those surveyed are making some effort to reduce their impact on the environment and many are willing to pay more to buy an environmentally sustainable product...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ESG MARKETING
How to reach millennials and Gen Z in your advertising
Millennials and Gen Z are keen on saving the environment — both groups want to see businesses and their own employers become more involved in climate change
Millennials and Gen Z are putting increasing pressure on brands to act in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly manner, and failure to do so could be the death knell for companies trying to sell to this vital market segment.
The “Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z and Millennial Survey” says 90% of those surveyed are making some effort to reduce their impact on the environment and many are willing to pay more to buy an environmentally sustainable product...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.