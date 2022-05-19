MARKET RESEARCH
Turning to AI for the answers
A new market research platform helps to get precise data at about half the cost, say developers
A new market research platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and interpret verbal and nonverbal cues from respondents is set to shake up a usually staid and traditional industry.
Called sens, it is said to have the ability to understand emotions, interpret tone and read physical reactions. It is a joint venture between communication agency F/NE and venture builder YellowSpot. Its approach to data collection is said to enable more precise marketing and gathering of insights at about the half the cost of conventional market research...
