News & Insights adfocus SA’s brand value tops $175bn Covid couldn’t keep a good nation brand down and SA remains in the world’s top 50 despite recession and the ravages of the pandemic

Despite the backdrop of Covid and a prolonged recession, SA has recorded an 8% rise in brand value to $175bn to maintain its position in the top 50 most valuable nation brands — but only just.

According to the Brand Finance "Nation Brands 2021" report, the top 100 most valuable nation brands recorded a 7% increase in value in the past year, signalling that recovery is under way after the pandemic hit. The brand valuation agency says that though this is a positive sign, uncertainty lingers and brand values have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels...