News & Insights adfocus Adaptability for marketers: new times, new channels Adaptability is now even more important for marketers than before, a new report says, but accurate measurement of the return on investment across various platforms is challenging

When budgets tighten, brands often retreat and pull back on marketing, which can have negative ramifications in both the short and the long term.

While the pandemic remains a significant obstacle for many brands, recovery optimism is growing and businesses of all sizes need to position themselves for future growth. This includes engaging with new consumer groups...