adfocus
Adaptability for marketers: new times, new channels
Adaptability is now even more important for marketers than before, a new report says, but accurate measurement of the return on investment across various platforms is challenging
When budgets tighten, brands often retreat and pull back on marketing, which can have negative ramifications in both the short and the long term.
While the pandemic remains a significant obstacle for many brands, recovery optimism is growing and businesses of all sizes need to position themselves for future growth. This includes engaging with new consumer groups...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.