Advertising industry pay in a rut

Ad industry salaries have largely remained static in the past 12 months as the sector fights to hold on to accounts, faces diminishing marketing budgets and has in some cases been forced to retrench staff.

This picture emerges from specialist recruitment agency Ad Talent Africa’s Salary Survey 2021: Who Earns What in Adland & Marketing in SA.

An agency MD with over five years’ management experience can expect to earn a minimum of R150,000 a month in Joburg and about R130,000 in Cape Town. An MD with two to five years’ experience will earn R100,000-R150,000 a month and between R90,000 and R150,000 in Cape Town.

These salary scales for the 2021 study are much the same as last year’s, and are not at all surprising.

"Last year was brutal, with salary freezes and even reductions," says a veteran midsize agency owner. "The next year is going to be much the same as the marketing spend pipeline begins to open slowly. The ad industry right now is not a place where a young, ambitious leader is going to make a lot of money. We are all in for a long, tough haul."

Ad Talent points out that its survey is not prescriptive but a report on its own placement work over a year. The figures are based on monthly cost to company.

Another agency boss tells the FM it is the two-to five-year band for an MD that is worrying. "It’s long been a trend that many successful agency leaders eventually find a home in the client space, which is much better paid. That means people leading agencies these days do not necessarily have as much experience as the job demands. If that two-to five-year tier is not seeing high salary growth potential, then the upshot is a vacuum in the C-suite of agencies, and that has an impact on growth and profitability."