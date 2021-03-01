Ad industry needs to get smarter

As a result of reduced consumer spend and a tendency by some clients to cut back on their budgets, the advertising industry is going to need to be a lot smarter about how it markets to consumers, says Sibusiso Sitole, co-founder and chief creative executive at The Odd Number.

“Advertising agencies are having to find ways to be more effective with less money, and in many cases, less staff,” he says.

Consumers, too, have changed in terms of how they consume, what they consume and where they consume, which, says Sitole, necessitates a shift in advertising to move with consumers, as well as shifting patterns of engagement with brands. “We’ve moved from just selling to adding value that builds consumer loyalty and retention. Brands are having to focus on what differentiates them authentically in the spaces they occupy. They need to add value, stand for something and play a role beyond only selling products.”

Advertising, he maintains, continues to have a role to play by keeping brands top of mind and relevant, and by educating, entertaining and uplifting consumers.

As a consequence of the pandemic, he predicts a continued focus on digital marketing to attract and sustain consumers, as well as growth in the online shopping environment which will be coupled with growth in online marketing. “Budgets are going to continue to shift from traditional marketing towards online platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, while traditional mediums such as outdoor and print will continue to struggle.”

From a creative perspective, he believes agencies will need to find smart ways to keep their studios stimulated, engaged and inspired to counter the fact that many creatives continue to work in isolation as a result of the pandemic.