It’s time for station managers to nominate their behind-the-scenes hero!

Station managers are invited to submit their nominations for the 2021 Station Manager’s Choice category of The Radio Awards. The Station Manager’s Choice Award has been created to recognise those individuals – the unsung heroes – who did not have the opportunity to be acknowledged for their contributions in previous years of The Radio Awards. The nomination process is now open and runs to March 19 2021.

“The important feature of the Station Manager’s Choice Award is that station managers have the opportunity to recognise an individual in their station who works behind the scenes, in support of the on-air talent and station management. It could be a PA, a member of the finance department or a team member who brings unique energy and positivity to the work environment – the unsung hero who is not on air. A nomination from the station manager is a huge sign of appreciation for their contribution to excellence in SA radio,” says Taryn Westoby, head of the events division for Arena Holdings.

Here’s what station managers need to know:

Station managers who are interested in submitting a nomination of their station’s unsung hero must contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa to receive the link to the online nomination portal.

Nominations can only be made by the station manager, with only one nominee being entered per station.

Station managers can then visit the portal, complete the nomination form by providing a 200-word motivation, and submit their nomination.

The Radio Awards advisory panel will adjudicate the nominations based on the following criteria: credibility, fellowship, work commitment, and personal performance as an unsung hero.

Finalists in the Station Manager’s Choice category will be announced via the www.radioawards.co.za website, The Radio Awards social media pages ( @SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, and using #SARadioAwards), as well as direct notification to the relevant station managers.

The recipient of the Station Manager’s Choice Award will be announced online on July 16 2021.

Mark these dates!

March 19 2021 – Nominations for Station Manager’s Choice close

April 14 2021 – Voting closes for the My Station category

July 16 2021 – The Radio Awards online announcement

For inquiries about the Station Manager’s Choice Award, please contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa