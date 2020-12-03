Changing market forces: get smart and be quick

As brands face an uncertain 2021, a new global survey says creative thinking in marketing is the most important attribute that will drive growth.

Agility — the ability to respond quickly to changing market forces — as well as dealing with unexpected disruption are also critical survival skills.

The "Workfront 2020 Global Marketing" report lists delivering quality work on or ahead of time as a third skill marketers need.

Workfront is a leading work management consultancy and the survey polled more than 900 marketing professionals in five countries.

The way in which marketing departments operate is also changing. Not surprisingly, the report says the ability to work remotely and collaborate seamlessly is now a universal imperative. "Digital collaboration is no longer just a modern workforce expectation, it is an enterprise work mandate. Companies that realise the opportunity in mastering virtual collaborative work will extend their leadership positions in the recovering economy."

Before the 2020 pandemic, survey respondents said that 30% of their marketing departments included off-site workers — Sweden has the highest percentage (37.7%) and the UK the lowest (27.6%). Now, almost every team in every region including SA is virtual testing the collective capacity for communication, co-ordination and collaboration.

Locally, marketers will need to think more digitally than ever before, says Tom Manners from Clockwork Media. He believes digital campaigns now need to be a permanent part of any marketing strategy.

"Many marketers are seeing the benefits of digital campaigns during the pandemic as consumers have increased their time spent online. As a result, consumers are expecting unique and creative advertising experiences across numerous channels."