Though battered and bruised, advertising is emerging from its Covid-19 cocoon

Marketers, says Phelan, were faced with enormous challenges, and this is apparent across the report. “How do you invest in advertising when you’re unable to trade, or your ability to trade is extremely limited, with the result that your revenue and profit margins are taking a beating? Phelan asks.

“Another challenge was, what to communicate? What messaging do you use in a situation like this that would not offend, irritate or seem flippant? What are your brand communications and objectives in a new world and how do you adjust?” she asks.

Lockdown reduced the revenue of virtually all media types, Phelan says. “Cinema, in particular, was unable to generate any revenue, and continues to be negatively affected even at Level 1 due to having to operate according to Covid-19 regulations.”

“Many publishers, aside from those that were deemed as essential because they carried Covid-19 news, were unable to print. In terms of magazines, we’ve seen the closure of Habitat, Caxton Magazines and Associated Media Publishing, while Media24 has reduced the frequency of printing some of its publications,” Phelan points out. “A number of newspaper publishers have reduced their distribution areas, others have closed titles or chose to go digital only.”

Veteran adman, author of Media Planning: Art or Science and owner of GSM Quadrant, Gordon Muller, believes the magazine sector is “arguably … the worst off” and questions whether there is even “a viable magazine sector left at all”. Some publishers, he adds, “have used Covid-19 as the catalyst to make the decisions that needed to be made anyway”.

The revenue of the out-of-home (OOH) media sector, which took a hit due to the decline in vehicle and foot traffic during the hard lockdown, decreased. But, says Phelan, the sector was “starting to see some improvement in July compared with May and June 2020. While it’s still not at the levels of 2019, there is an improvement.”

As Muller reiterates, there were no winners – even the behemoths of digital advertising, Google and Facebook, “took a bath”, he says. But television was the “relative winner”, though the figures do not reflect discounts and pro bono flightings. Still, Muller says, TV should sustain its relative competitive advantage over radio and print. “The global shift to holistic audience measurement is a catalyst for TV to remain centre stage for the foreseeable future while digital screens are underpinning the recovery in the OOH sector.”

Television viewing peaked during the hard lockdown, but the size of viewing audiences is already starting to move downwards. “The decrease is, however, also attributable to more than one factor: load shedding and power outages, and the lack of sports events – though these are now starting to return – in 2020 vs 2019,” says Phelan.