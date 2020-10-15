Advertising schools: lessons from lockdown

The lockdown has forced two major advertising schools to rethink their approach to teaching and re-evaluate where the skills deficit is in the industry.

Ludi Koekemoer, acting CEO of AAA School of Advertising, says the institution was quickly able to introduce remote teaching protocols. "We did that in a very short time by equipping all staff and students with devices like tablets, laptops and iMacs, as well as data, to ensure Wi-Fi connection. We prepared tutorials, trained teaching staff and students and developed best practices to use Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp and Facebook."

It also placed recorded teaching sessions on a learning platform called Moodle.

Koekemoer says other adaptations were necessary as well. "Our executive training division immediately liaised with the industry to understand the changing environment, and realised there was an immediate need to embrace soft skills. We switched our focus to online engagement and the building of relationships with clients and stakeholders, and focused on ways to use digital marketing."

Rob Stokes, chair of the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, says the focus of education was changing even before the pandemic. "Since 2017 the school has evolved from an advertising college to a creative school of business. We realised our graduates were not going into ad agencies, but instead were being hired for corporate roles because of their ability to think creatively in a business context. We doubled down on this strength."

The Red & Yellow school has recently become part of the global Honoris United Universities network that Stokes says now provides the resources for the school to expand into Africa.