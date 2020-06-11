Youth consumer revolution

"Not mass produced, but unique in some way, even if made from recycled materials or part of a limited line. Products that are personalised or unique to each consumer are a huge draw card."

Tom Manners from Clockwork Media says: "Young consumers have been forced to realign their daily routines to lockdown restrictions and the realities of learning or working from home. Practical considerations aside, this sudden change has led to a huge shift in attitudes towards personal finances.

"We saw an immediate spike in interest related to savings and investments, and we expect this to continue in some households, leading to a long-term impact on behaviour. The possibility exists, however, that some youngsters may lean the other way and indulge in cautiously extravagant or back-with-a-bang spending as lockdown eases."

Brands operating in the new paradigm, says Lyne-Kritzinger, should be aware that they are constantly being compared and need to ensure they stand out. "Peer review and word of mouth is their primary source of information; brands must be out there and part of this world to survive — it means they need to be part of the brands community. Only if they are, will they engage and can [they] build their organic and truthful presence."

Manners says: "Brands that are winning are those that are not only e-commerce friendly but also prepared to fulfil orders timeously during lockdown. Many have tried but failed, and have experienced a backlash as a result. In addition, many younger consumers have picked up new hobbies during this period, particularly in home fitness and online gaming, and the brands that have won are those that have adopted a content-led approach to marketing.