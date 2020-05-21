News & Insights

What turns advertisers on to radio?

Join us online for our second “The Radio Awards in conversation with …”, featuring Arye Kellman, Nada Wotshela, Chris Botha and Lloyd Madurai as they look at what turns advertisers on to radio

21 May 2020 - 08:00
Picture: 123RF/TZIDO
Globally, the media industry is taking a huge financial knock as advertisers rein in their spending during lockdowns. Yet there are brands that recognise that now may be as good a time as any to get products and services in front of consumers. Whether they’re newcomers or legacy brands, all are looking for added value to motivate their spending and provide greater certainty of the traction they’ll find in the market.

So, what does radio bring to the table?

Join us online for our second “The Radio Awards in conversation with …”, featuring Arye Kellman (moderator), Nada Wotshela (head of radio at the SABC), Chris Botha (group MD of Park Advertising) and Lloyd Madurai (MD of Hot 91.9 FM) as they look at what turns advertisers on to radio.

  • What are advertisers looking for? What do they want and what do they need?
  • What should radio stations do to become the No 1 platform of choice for advertisers?
  • What are stations already doing to make themselves more appealing during the lockdown?

Date: May 21 2020

Time: 9.30am-10.30am

To register, click here.

