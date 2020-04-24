Future of Media conference postponed to October

The Future of Media conference that was planned to take place in Johannesburg in early July has been delayed until October 1 2020.

The conference targets the media, advertising and marketing sectors. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a paradigm shift within the media environment and this shift, together with the changes the industry will need to make to accommodate it, will be explored at the event. The objective is to ensure that the industry is able to maintain its relevance in a new world – not only surviving it, but thriving.

Endorsed by world publishing body WAN-IFRA and presented in partnership with internet advertising business EziAds and Vodacom, the event will attract leading strategists from across the media, marketing and advertising sectors who will analyse the factors affecting the industry at the moment, says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, the organisers of the conference.

She explains that Arena Events and its partners together took the decision to postpone the conference until later in the year. It will give them time to keep abreast of any changes and decisions implemented by the government and to monitor the situation regarding Covid-19.

Despite the disruption brought about by the pandemic, there is a need for the industry to remain connected and engaged, which is why the organisers have decided to host a series of free digitised events. The first of these will take place on April 29 and will feature international branding guru Patrick Hanlon. He will be talking about how to “strip way the fog” in the face of the challenges presented by Covid-19 and how to create “meaningful brands that attract fans, communities and consumers”. He will do this by revealing an easy-to-apply technology from his book Primal Branding. To register, click here.

“In addition, communications about the future of media over the next few weeks will focus on keeping industry players informed,” says Westoby. “To this end we will be featuring a series of exclusive opinion pieces by industry experts, among them Hanlon.”