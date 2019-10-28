Sponsorship: adapt or die

“Since its launch, Red Bull has tapped into the power of community [and has] created value within these communities by gaining insights into the culture of that community, then creating authentic reasons for this community to incorporate the brand into their lifestyles,” he said.

“It is the golden thread that runs through everything Red Bull does, starting with the events it creates and owns – think Culture Clash, Red Bull Cliff Diving, King of the Air – to the media it has created – think of the Red Bull Media House – to its oh-so-clever platform called the Red Bull High Performance Centre.

“Led by physiologist Andy Walshe, this uses the latest scientific techniques in sports and physically active pursuits to increase performance in motor racing, cycling, fencing, big-wave surfing and so on, and effectively links Red Bull to popular or fringe adrenaline activities without the brand shelling out shekels to the association that owns the franchise.”

He concedes that the list of brands as successful in the sponsorship space as Red Bull is a short one. “I’d suggest adidas globally, with its layers of sponsorship within its sporting cultures, as well as Heineken’s sponsorship of the Champions League. Locally, Old Mutual has stepped up its game with the launch of AMPD Studios in Newtown, one of the first activities identified in its revamped sponsorship strategy,” he says.

McFadyen says brand custodians struggling with moving forward with new sponsorship strategies should consider relevance as a starting point. “More and more clients say to us: ‘We don’t have a problem with awareness, but we do have a major problem with relevance.’ Relevance is the key … the answer to the question of why anyone would care about what you’re trying to tell them about you. It’s even more critical when all they want to do is consume their favourite sport or passion on whatever medium they are able to do so.”

To get to the nub of the matter, McFadyen suggests the following questions when considering a sponsoring platform:·