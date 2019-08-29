Cinema adspend: big screen attractions

In the new age of movie streaming, one could be forgiven for thinking that cinema has become the media’s poor cousin. But new figures show that’s not the case.

According to research company Warc, advertising in cinemas globally has grown almost 7% year on year.

Though the picture is not as rosy in SA — growth is up 1.9% — advertisers are still finding the big screen an attractive offering.

Says Motheo Matsau, head of marketing and sales at Ster-Kinekor: "A number of factors are contributing to the rise in cinema adspend. First, the medium has numerous strengths, such as impact, viewability and single-screen focus. Cinema audiences focus their attention almost entirely on what’s happening on screen, so they watch, absorb and remember advertising. Video is huge right now, and cinema remains the king of video."

Matsau also says cinema is a real differentiator. It offers high resonance with audiences, coupled with activation and direct-to-consumer experiences, which flex cinema’s muscle. So there is more to cinema than you see on the big screen.

The cost of advertising is also tailored to the advertiser’s needs, says Matsau. "We quote based on impressions for a desired target market or specific, targeted screens."

Warc says factors like these have made cinema the ad medium that has grown second fastest over the past year, behind the internet.