2019 Sunday Times Generation Next Conference promises to deliver an exciting line-up for marketers
The fifth edition of the Sunday Times Generation Next Youth Marketing Conference, presented in association with HDI Youth Consultancy, promises to provide an opportunity once again for brand strategists and marketers to engage on key issues affecting youth decision-making and consumerism in SA.
The theme for this year’s conference is “Redefining Cool”.
“In an environment where social media technology plays an enormously influential role in defining the sentiment and aspirations youth have towards brands, it’s essential for brand owners and marketers to be ‘woke’ to what is happening in the minds of those aged eight to 23 years,” says Reardon Sanderson, GM group sales and marketing at Tiso Blackstar. “Our commitment to understanding this market for the benefit of advertisers is what has set Sunday Times Generation Next apart as a leader in unearthing market trends and preference.”
This year’s conference will include insights about youth culture, trends and behaviour. HDI Youth Consultancy CEO Bongani Chinkanda will dissect some of the findings of this year’s survey, and interrogate how that data fits into the bigger youth-culture landscape.
Other topics under discussion will include how best to use technology to conquer the fourth industrial revolution; meeting the future of advertising with influencer marketing; the rise of the sharing economy and the extent to which the focus of consumers has shifted towards convenience, price and transactional efficiency; the importance of creativity in a world of digital experiences and disruption; youth brand preferences; and the power of Generation Z and Generation Alpha.
At a creative marketing discussion a panel consisting of industry strategists will engage with the #WooliesWaterChallenge to gain insight into the campaign, the reaction and the after-effects of a brilliant, satirical idea that went viral. And a workshop by Hands on Tech will allow conference delegates to have an opportunity to see how play and Six Bricks inspire laughter and a love for learning. For the complete agenda and list of speakers and panellists, please visit www.sundaytimesgennext.co.za
The Sunday Times Generation Next Youth Marketing Conference takes place on June 13 in Sandton.
The Sunday Times Generation Next Youth Marketing Conference takes place on June 13 from 9am to 2pm at the Sandton Convention Centre. Tickets can be obtained for R1,300, ex VAT, at www.sundaytimesgennext.co.za.
The conference will be followed by an interactive showcase in the afternoon. The Sunday Times Generation Next Awards event starts at 5pm. Tickets are available for R299, ex VAT.
