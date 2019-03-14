Obituary: Dick Reed, doyen of the industry

The advertising industry is mourning the death of Dick Reed, founder of the giant local media agency The MediaShop.

Reed, who died in Cape Town on March 5, was a doyen of the marketing and media industry who broke new ground by launching The MediaShop in 1988. The company has won several international awards for its work.

The MediaShop operations director Sean Clarke says: "All those years ago Dick had a vision for the future of advertising in this country and created The MediaShop as a result. The company [he] founded and what it has become is a force to be reckoned with, adhering to the key values that [he] deemed non-negotiable."