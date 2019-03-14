News & Insights

Obituary: Dick Reed, doyen of the industry

The advertising industry is mourning the death of Dick Reed, founder of the giant local media agency The MediaShop

14 March 2019 - 09:34 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: ISTOCK
The advertising industry is mourning the death of Dick Reed, founder of the giant local media agency The MediaShop.

Reed, who died in Cape Town on March 5, was a doyen of the marketing and media industry who broke new ground by launching The MediaShop in 1988. The company has won several international awards for its work.

The MediaShop operations director Sean Clarke says: "All those years ago Dick had a vision for the future of advertising in this country and created The MediaShop as a result. The company [he] founded and what it has become is a force to be reckoned with, adhering to the key values that [he] deemed non-negotiable."

MediaShop bags Recma accolade

The MediaShop has been rated the top media agency in SA by the Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry
News & Insights
2 months ago

