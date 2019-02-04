Ferrari named strongest brand in the world

Not only is Ferrari one of the world’s most desirable brands, it has also just been named the strongest brand worldwide by the latest “Brand Finance Global 500 2019” report. It is the strength of this brand that has allowed Ferrari – the epitome of Italian style and luxury – to branch into other areas, including clothing, accessories and even a luxury themed hotel, without losing its appeal or exclusivity.

Ferrari’s brand strength score increased by three points over the past year, allowing it to surpass other leading brands such as Lego, Disney, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s as the world’s strongest brand, a title it was last awarded in 2014.

Also noted in the report are the “big four” accounting and auditing firms: Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG. Deloitte is the strongest of the four, followed by 2018’s leader, PwC, then EY and KPMG. Controversy and corporate scandal around KPMG in recent months have resulted in it dropping by 4% in the past year. It is also the only one of the “big four” not to attain AAA+ status.

Brand Finance, an independent brand evaluation and strategy consultancy, uses criteria such as marketing investment, business performance and stakeholder equity to determine brand strength. Brand Finance reports that Ferrari came out the strongest of 14 brands that were also awarded their AAA+ rating, including other luxury car brands such as Porsche and BMW.