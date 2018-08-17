AdFocus 2018: Two weeks to go before entries close
There are fewer than two weeks to go before entries close, on August 24, for this year’s FM AdFocus Awards – SA’s premier advertising awards. If you have yet to enter, it’s time to get busy before it’s too late.
Categories this year include large, medium and small agency of the year; specialist agency; digital agency; network media agency; independent media agency; PR agency; African impact; transformation; shape shifter (which replaces the new broom award); partnership; industry leader: lifetime achievement; and student of the year.
For more information about this year’s categories and entry requirements you can go to adfocus.co.za
If you have not yet entered, remember that you need to register before downloading the questionnaire. You will need to re-register this year even if you registered and entered last year.
For any queries relating to AdFocus entries, please contact the AdFocus co-ordinator, Danette Capper, on adfocus100@gmail.com or 082-494-4174.
The big take-out
Entries for the 2018 AdFocus Awards close on Friday August 24.
This year’s jury chair is Phumi Mashigo, founding partner of Ignitive. Other jury members include Zwelakhe Tshabangu, founder and executive creative director of The Make Beautiful Agency; Nontokozo Madonsela, group chief marketing officer at MMI Holdings; Makosha Rasethaba, head of strategy at M&C Saatchi Abel; Kay Motuba, communications specialist at Glencore; Sibusiso Sithole, co-founder and creative director at The Odd Number; Marang Setshwaelo, media relations director at Dreamcatcher Communications and PR; Cecil Lyons, head of marketing at eNCA; Karabo Denalane, CEO of TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris; Koo Govender, CEO at Dentsu Aegis Network SA; Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, head of content at Tencent Africa; Andrew Mackenzie, MD of Boomtown; Pete Case, chief operating officer at Ogilvy & Mather SA; Solly Moeng, CEO at DonValley Reputation Managers; Chris Botha, group MD at The Media Shop; Tara Turkington, CEO at Flow Communications; and Sharon Piehl, MD at FleishmanHillard.
Jury deliberations take place during September and winners are announced in November.
Accompanying this year’s awards is the AdFocus publication, SA’s largest brand communication review, which will be published in November 2018 and distributed with the FM. The theme of this year’s review is content, with the publication providing brands, agencies, media owners, public relations and production companies the opportunity to profile and showcase the great work they’ve accomplished in the past year.
Bookings close at the end of August. For further information, please contact Cortney Hoyland at 011-280-3060 or e-mail her at hoylandc@tisoblackstar.co.za
Please sign in or register to comment.