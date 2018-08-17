AdFocus 2018: Two weeks to go before entries close

There are fewer than two weeks to go before entries close, on August 24, for this year’s FM AdFocus Awards – SA’s premier advertising awards. If you have yet to enter, it’s time to get busy before it’s too late.

Categories this year include large, medium and small agency of the year; specialist agency; digital agency; network media agency; independent media agency; PR agency; African impact; transformation; shape shifter (which replaces the new broom award); partnership; industry leader: lifetime achievement; and student of the year.

For more information about this year’s categories and entry requirements you can go to adfocus.co.za

If you have not yet entered, remember that you need to register before downloading the questionnaire. You will need to re-register this year even if you registered and entered last year.

For any queries relating to AdFocus entries, please contact the AdFocus co-ordinator, Danette Capper, on adfocus100@gmail.com or 082-494-4174.