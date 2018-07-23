Sanlam’s campaign The 200 Year Old includes a podcast series

To mark its 100th anniversary, Sanlam’s latest advertising campaign looks ahead at the opportunities and challenges the human race will face as people live longer. It takes the form of a through-the-line campaign featuring a four-part podcast series titled The 200 Year Old.

Dan Pinch, executive creative director at the King James Group, says: “We thought it would be a great idea to dramatise the impact of this, and toyed with a documentary format, but eventually decided that creating a future world on film would be too costly.”

Podcasting, on the other hand, offered a medium that would allow the brand’s story to come to life and enable the audience to fill in the visual gaps with their imaginations. “SA has proven its excellence in radio advertising time and again, and podcasting provides us with the opportunity to make our mark here too,” says Pinch.

The 200 Year Old series is described by Pinch as “a movie you can listen to”. It presents the story of the first person to live for 200 years (who some scientists believe has already been born) painting a picture of this new world and all its possibilities.

The series – which involved some of the country’s top acting and production talent and a 70-page script, and took over three weeks to record – is a brave move for Sanlam. Pinch says it is the most ambitious work he has been engaged in for the financial services group.

“Podcasting is not something in which brands in SA have invested very much – especially on this scale,” he says adding that in 2009, the King James Group produced a podcast for Kulula that was more experimental, and perhaps ahead of its time.

The complexity of The 200 Year Old podcast is a new approach globally. It uses a script and actors, as opposed to being in the usual “talk show” format. Yet podcasting is gaining traction around the world. Marvel, for instance, has recently launched a Wolverine podcast, which shows that this medium is heading for the mainstream.