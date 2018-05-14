Learning’s from 2018’s US AdForum Worldwide Summit

The AdForum Worldwide Summit, attended by search consultants and agencies from around the globe who share best-practice learning’s, is held annually in New York. This year, swift digital transformation was a key trend under discussion. Most speakers urged agencies to help their clients embrace the digital revolution and find ways to make life simpler for chief marketing officers (CMOs).

Attendance at the summit is by invitation only. Johanna McDowell of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company was one of the delegates this year.

There is no doubt that companies and brands that predate the digital revolution and have not yet transformed are struggling. Fortune 500 companies that have failed to change have stopped growing, while technology has opened the door to a new crop of companies that provide asymmetrical competition – think Amazon competing with Wal-Mart, or Airing with physical travel agencies.

Marketers are building more in-house capabilities, which are creating tougher competition for agencies. There are a number of reasons for this, says McDowell. “Clients want to own their intellectual property; they want the flexibility to react quickly to situations – which owning their own media makes possible – and, of course, there are cost implications. It’s always going to be cheaper to have in-house capabilities.”