On-the-ground insights necessary to market into Africa

It’s often been said that SA is the launch pad to the rest of the continent. And, just as SA is a melting pot of different cultures, challenges and beliefs, so every country in Africa has its own culture and way of doing things. Seeing Africans – and Africa – as a bottomless sea of sameness is the biggest mistake a marketer can make.

“The only way to grasp that Africa is not just one homogenous country is to leave your desk and travel northwards; to interact with people in their home countries; and to listen to the unique challenges, hopes and aspirations that guide their decisions.” This was the starting point for a talk on conducting business in SA and Africa that Net#Work BBDO’s Boniswa Pezisa and Gau Narayanan presented to an MBA class at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Pezisa believes we are in “the era of consumer insights, research and the data”. And when it comes to seeing SA as a launch pad to Africa, one need only look at the conglomeration of different people and cultures in the country to know that it is a place where brands can meet many cultures and different people and try anything.

“SA is a country where you will find state-of-the-art infrastructure in one place, and nothing at all in another – massive upmarket shopping malls versus rural spaces with no amenities. Simply listen to the languages around you – if you needed research into a Congolese market, you could round up a group of Congolese with ease. Ethiopian? You would find them. It is, quite literally, the richness of Africa, down south,” she says.

However, it’s also important to consider that what works in Soweto may fail dismally in Sebokeng.

But what does this have to do with brand-building in Africa? Research and data can only take you so far, Pezisa says. After that, it’s about “getting off your butt and going out there to engage consumers and [gather] insights, observe how people live and get into the nitty-gritty of what makes them tick. We’ve become extremely lazy, and we’ve forgotten how important it is to tap into the emotional aspects of humans”.