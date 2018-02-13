Consumers losing confidence in brands

While consumers are interacting with brands more frequently and therefore having more brand experiences, they’re also losing trust in them. This is according to a Forrester Report titled “The Crisis of Trust and How Smart Brands will Shape CX in Response”.

The report references the Edelman Trust Barometer to prove just how much faith consumers have lost in brands. The survey, which is based on 28 countries and 33,000 respondents, revealed that 48% of people don’t believe that companies will do the right thing and 63% have trouble with the credibility of CEOs. It’s a situation that has been exacerbated by people in leadership positions who make false statements, and the power of social media platforms which speeds up the spread of false news. The majority of respondents said that technology companies are not taking accountability for their role in this worsening situation.

Consumers maintain that in order to regain their trust, companies need to listen to them, offer improved services and products and start treating their employees better. In addition, making false statements that are further augmented by digital technologies only works to further destroy their trust in brands.