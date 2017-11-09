News & Insights

SA commercials director joins the club

09 November 2017 - 10:32 Jeremy Maggs

SA television commercials director Siphiwe Myeza has been listed as one of 15 rising global creatives by New York-based One Club for Creativity, a nongovernmental organisation that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of creative professionals aged 30 or younger.

Myeza is a director and shareholder at 7Films. His short film Chasing the Dragon — for Cape-based nongovernmental organisation Surfshack — which won a gold award at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, depicted how surfing could help young people overcome drug addiction. The film, produced in collaboration with the Y&R agency, also won a gold at the recent Loeries competition.

