Amarula educates consumers on the plight of the African elephant

As a truly authentic African brand, Amarula liqueur has long felt a responsibility to become involved in the conservation of its icon, the majestic African elephant, considering that just 400,000 are left living in the wild.

In August – during which World Elephant Day falls – Amarula removed the African elephant from its label. This was a statement, explains Amarula global development manager Saramien Dekker, to get consumers to realise the impact of elephant poaching – one elephant is killed every 15 minutes for its ivory.

Amarula has long used its African heritage to differentiate itself – both within and outside the liquor sector, she points out.