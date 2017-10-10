An ode to the lemon

However, I don’t believe anyone looking for a new car is swayed by a fancy video or rich media banners. People are rather influenced by the expansive number of reviews, online content and general information that is available through a few quick taps of their phone, or even with the activating phrases “OK Google” or “Hey Siri”.

The Zero Moment of Truth (ZMOT), released by Google back in 2012, is the road automotive advertising is now speeding towards. With platforms like Drive Tribe, YouTube and blogs, almost every international motoring journalist is independently releasing written and video content, reviews and updates daily.

For every advertising campaign launched by a brand about a new product, there are already 15 written reviews, 25 videos and hundreds of Instagram or social media posts, reviews and write-ups about the car, and that is only on the day the campaign is launched. By sunrise, those numbers will almost immediately double.

I am not implying that manufacturers and advertising agencies should hang up their magic mice and Wacom tablets and call it a day. However, as marketers we need to be more strategic, and focus on the overall experience the brand offers. This extends to touchpoints outside of the realms of advertising and social media pages, all the way from ultra-high-definition online 3D videos and custom landing pages, to the waiting room of each individual dealership that relates to the brand.

We have reached a point where, no matter how well crafted your messaging, images and overall campaign are, they will always fall short in the consumer’s mind when stacked up against 100 online reviews. But research, technology and development are improving daily, and we have almost reached a point where it is truly a challenge to build a terrible new car.

So, how do we differentiate between brands if products of similar prices are about to reach similar levels of engineering, and consumers are listening to trusted reviews over crafted advertising? Personally, I think brands should look at adding a slice of lemon, all the way from their banner ads to their showroom floors.

* Mandusic is account director at Flume